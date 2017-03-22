Rania’s Recipes: Indian Spiced Roasted Chickpeas & Salted Caramel Brownies

Rania Harris stopped by PTL to show off two more delicious recipes that are sure to be a hit in your home!

Indian Spiced Roasted Chickpeas

2 cups canned chick peas, rinsed and drained

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon brown sugar

1-1/2 teaspoons ground cumin

½ teaspoon ground coriander

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon garam masala

1 pinch ground black pepper

1 pinch cayenne pepper, or to taste

Black salt to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

Stir together the chick peas, lemon juice, olive oil, brown sugar, cumin, coriander, cinnamon, garam masala, black pepper and cayenne pepper in a mixing bowl. Spread the chick pea mixture in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet.

Roast in the preheated oven until the chick peas are dark brown in spots, crisp, and have shrunk quite a bit, 25 to 30 minutes, stirring halfway through the cooking time. Sprinkle the roasted chick peas with black salt to taste as soon as they come out of the oven, remembering that a little bit goes a long way! Cool to room temperature before serving.

Salted Caramel Brownies

¾ cup butter

6 ounces unsweetened chocolate – chopped

2 ½ cups sugar

4 eggs

1 egg yolk

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

½ teaspoon almond extract

1 cup + 2 tablespoons flour

1 ½ cups semisweet chocolate chips

Caramel (see recipe)

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Butter and flour 13×9 inch glass-baking dish.

Melt butter and unsweetened chocolate in heavy large saucepan over low heat, stirring until smooth. Remove from heat.

Mix in sugar. Mix in eggs 1 at a time, then yolk. Add extracts, and then flour and stir until just blended. Mix in chocolate chips.

Spread batter in prepared pan. Bake until brownies are firm around edges and tester inserted into center comes out with a few crumbs, about 35 minutes.

Once the brownies have cooled, drizzle caramel over the tops in a zig-zag pattern. Just before service, top each brownie with a piece or two of fleur de sel.

Cool on rack. Cut into 16 or 32 pieces

Caramel:

1 bag caramels

½ cup evaporated milk

Directions:

In a small pot, melt the caramels with the ½ cup evaporated milk. Cool slightly before drizzling – but just enough to drizzle the brownies evenly.