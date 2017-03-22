Ten Commandments Monument Moved From High School

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (AP) – A Ten Commandments monument has been moved from a western Pennsylvania high school as part of an agreement to settle a lawsuit.
The Valley News Dispatch reports that the monument was apparently removed Tuesday afternoon from Valley Junior-Senior High School in New Kensington.
The monument is to be placed in front of Mary Queen of Apostles, a Catholic grade school in New Kensington, but it hasn’t yet been moved there and school officials say they haven’t been told when that will happen.
The New Kensington-Arnold School District agreed to the relocation after the Freedom From Religion Foundation sued on behalf of a woman who described herself as an atheist. She called the monument a strictly religious symbol offensive to her daughter, who attended Valley High at that time.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)