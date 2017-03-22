WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Ten Commandments Monument Moved From High School

March 22, 2017 5:01 PM
Filed Under: Arnold, Freedom From Religion Foundation, New Kensington, New Kensington-Arnold School District, Ten Commandments, Valley High School, Westmoreland County

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (AP) – A Ten Commandments monument has been moved from a western Pennsylvania high school as part of an agreement to settle a lawsuit.

The Valley News Dispatch reports that the monument was apparently removed Tuesday afternoon from Valley Junior-Senior High School in New Kensington.

The monument is to be placed in front of Mary Queen of Apostles, a Catholic grade school in New Kensington, but it hasn’t yet been moved there and school officials say they haven’t been told when that will happen.

The New Kensington-Arnold School District agreed to the relocation after the Freedom From Religion Foundation sued on behalf of a woman who described herself as an atheist. She called the monument a strictly religious symbol offensive to her daughter, who attended Valley High at that time.

