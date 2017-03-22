WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Wife Of WWE Legend Jim Ross Suffers ‘Catastrophic’ Brain Injury In Accident

March 22, 2017 3:15 PM
Filed Under: Jan Ross, Jim Ross, Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers, WWE

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The wife of WWE legend Jim Ross was involved in a tragic car accident this week and is reportedly fighting for her life.

Ross says his wife Jan, who is originally from Pittsburgh, suffered a “catastrophic” brain injury when the Vespa she was riding was struck from behind by another car in Oklahoma.

Jim says his wife was not wearing a helmet and suffered multiple skull fractures.

In a blog post Jim says:

“We hope that the swelling of Jan’s brain will subside soon as it must for her to survive. It’s that simple. Nonetheless my little, Italian angel who loves her Steelers and all things Pittsburgh is fighting for all’s she worth to save her life.”

Jim and Jan are both die hard Pittsburgh Steelers fans who frequently travel to games.

Jim posted on Twitter last year that Jan converted him to a Steelers fan.

On Jim’s latest blog post he also said:

“I will fully admit that there has been no experience in my life that could have prepared me for this life changing week. To see one’s life partner and love of one’s life being kept alive via life support equipment is tragically heartbreaking.”

Jim Ross joined the WWE in 1993 and worked for the company for nearly two decades mostly as a play-by-play announcer.

