4 Pennsylvania GOP Congressmen Now Oppose Health Care Bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Four Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are now saying they’re opposed to the House GOP’s health care legislation that’s headed toward a vote in the coming hours.
Allentown-area Rep. Charlie Dent said late Wednesday night that he opposes the bill.
The legislation would tear up major elements of former President Barack Obama’s landmark 2010 health care law. But Dent says the bill will lead to the loss of health insurance and make insurance unaffordable for more people.
Five Republicans from Pennsylvania say they’re inclined to vote for it. They are Lou Barletta, Mike Kelly, Tim Murphy, Bill Shuster and Lloyd Smucker. Brian Fitzpatrick, Scott Perry and Glenn Thompson have said they oppose it.
Four more – Ryan Costello, Tom Marino, Patrick Meehan and Keith Rothfus – aren’t saying how they’ll vote.
