EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

4 Pennsylvania GOP Congressmen Now Oppose Health Care Bill

March 23, 2017 11:35 AM
Filed Under: Charlie Dent, Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Four Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are now saying they’re opposed to the House GOP’s health care legislation that’s headed toward a vote in the coming hours.

Allentown-area Rep. Charlie Dent said late Wednesday night that he opposes the bill.

The legislation would tear up major elements of former President Barack Obama’s landmark 2010 health care law. But Dent says the bill will lead to the loss of health insurance and make insurance unaffordable for more people.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Five Republicans from Pennsylvania say they’re inclined to vote for it. They are Lou Barletta, Mike Kelly, Tim Murphy, Bill Shuster and Lloyd Smucker. Brian Fitzpatrick, Scott Perry and Glenn Thompson have said they oppose it.

Four more – Ryan Costello, Tom Marino, Patrick Meehan and Keith Rothfus – aren’t saying how they’ll vote.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia