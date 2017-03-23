‘It Was Wrenching’: Little Boy Remembered At Emotional Vigil In Butler Co.

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — A 4-year-old boy was remembered at an emotional gathering Wednesday night in Diamond Park in the city of Butler.

The death of little Bentley Miller has left many in the community shocked and heartbroken.

Nikki Mathews, the vigil organizer, told KDKA-TV’s Ralph Iannotti, “[Bentley’s death] touched me dearly. As soon as I heard the horrific news, I looked in my son’s eyes immediately. It affected lots of people, they couldn’t go on with their days, it was wrenching.”

On a cold and windy night, many in the crowd said they came out to show their love and support for the little boy, who police sources said was the victim of child abuse.

Some people brought teddy bears and candles, a balloon release capped off the vigil.

Miller’s first cousin, Dutch Gustafson, said, “All I really can say is, watch who you let your kids with. You really don’t know what someone is capable of, until something like this happens. I have an 18-month-old child. I couldn’t image going through this.”

A couple of hours before the vigil started, police found the person-of-interest they had been looking for in the investigation.

Keith Jordan Lambing, 20, was found hiding in a vacant Walker Avenue home in the city of Butler. He was taken into custody for questioning.

Miller had been in Lambing’s custody at a motel on Route 8 in the hours prior to his death.

The Butler County District Attorney says Lambing will be facing a homicide charge.

