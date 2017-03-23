Chef Bill Fuller’s Festa Di Pasta At Casbah Recipes

Chef Bill Fuller stopped by PTL to show off some recipes to help celebrate Festa Di Pasta At Casbah!

Potato Gnocchi, Braised Chicken, English Peas, Spring Kale, Scallion-Radish Top Pesto, Pecorino Romano

4 ea. Whole chicken thighs

3-4 sprigs Fresh thyme

½ C. White wine

2 C. Chicken stock

¼ C. Olive oil

3-4 ea. Cloves garlic, sliced thinly

2 C. Young kale leaves, picked

1 C. Shelled English peas

1 # Fresh gnocchi

¼ C. Grated Pecorino Romano

Salt and pepper

1. Preheat oven to 325º

2. Heat a large, high-sided skillet. Season chicken thighs generously with salt and pepper. Sear, skin side down, until the skin is well-browned. Turn legs and brown the second side.

3. Place whole thyme sprigs over chicken. Deglaze with white wine. Add chicken stock to cover.

4. Place in oven and cook until thigh meat is tender, about 45 minutes. Remove and allow to cool. When cooled, remove liquid and reserve. Separate meat from bones and reserve.

5. Heat a large skillet on medium-high heat. Add oil and garlic.

6. After a garlic becomes aromatic, add spring kale and English peas and toss until kale wilts.

7. Season with salt and pepper and add reserved chicken.

8. While the kale is cooking place gnocchi in pot of boiling salted water. When done, drain and add to mixture in pan.

9. Place pasta pan over heat, add a little of the chicken braising liquid, and bring to a simmer.

10. Stir in pesto. Adjust seasonings.

11. Serve in pasta bowls with crusty bread, top with cheese, and serve with crusty bread

Scallion-Radish Top Pesto

3 ea. Cloves garlic

1/4 Tbs. Pine nuts

1 C. Basil leaves, packed

1 bu. Scallions, sliced

1 C. Radish tops, blanched and chopped

About ½ C. Extra virgin olive oil

½ C. Grated Pecorino Romano

Salt and pepper to taste

1. Peel garlic, smash with side of your knife. Roughly chop and place in blender.

2. Add pine nuts, basil, scallions, and blanched radish tops. Pack down into bottom of blender. Puree.

3. While pureeing, drizzle in olive oil. Stir in cheese.

4. Season to taste.

Spaghetti Carbonara, Lobster, Benton’s Ham, Asparagus, Egg Yolk, Basil

Serves 4

1 # Spaghetti pasta

½ # Benton’s ham, diced small – prosciutto is a good substitute if you need.

½ C. Onion, diced very small

1 bu. Asparagus, ends snapped and sliced on a bias

2 ea. Egg yolks

½ C. Shredded Parmesan cheese (use the good stuff)

Black pepper to taste

Salt

¼ C. Fresh basil

¼ C. Poached, diced lobster

Since there are so few ingredients, it is of utmost importance that they all be delicious- a great brand of pasta, delicious ham, awesome cheese.

1) Bring 6 qt. well-salted (like sea water) water to a boil.

2) While starting water, place ham in a wide pan. The pan needs to be large enough to contain all the ingredients plus some pasta water. Place over medium heat and render.

3) When ham is rendered but not yet fully crisp, add onions and gently cook until translucent. Add asparagus and sweat for a couple of minutes until just cooked. Turn off heat until pasta is cooked.

4) When water comes to a boil, add all pasta with stirring.

5) Separate yolks into a bowl and whisk well with ¼ C. of the cheese.

6) When the pasta is cooked, strain and reserve water. This is very important as the water will become the sauce.

7) Add pasta to rendered pancetta and onions. Toss to coat. Remove from heat.

8) Add a good bit of water, maybe 1 C. Stir in egg yolk mixture quickly.

9) Season well with black pepper. You may need to add a little salt. Be generous with the pepper, judicious with the salt as the water, pancetta, and cheese bring salt to the equation.

10) Toss in basil and lobster.

11) Top with remaining cheese.

12) Serve immediately with crusty bread and cold, crisp wine.