DA Expects To File Charges Against Man, Mother In Butler Boy’s Death

March 23, 2017 12:23 PM
Filed Under: Bentley Miller, Butler, Butler County, Butler Township, Jordan Lambing, Paul Martino

BUTLER (KDKA) – The man wanted in connection with the death of a 4-year-old boy in Butler County is now behind bars. His mother is facing charges as well.

Butler Township Police initially referred to 20-year-old Keith Jordan Lambing as a person of interest. He was found on Wednesday and is now a suspect in the case.

Lambing and his mother, Kristen Herold, are both in the Butler County Prison today. Both are currently being held on outstanding bench warrants.

However, Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger expects to file charges against both in connection with 4-year-old Bentley Miller’s death.

“We expect to charge [Lambing] with criminal homicide for the death of the boy. The mother is currently incarcerated on a bench warrant of her own for failing to appear for a court proceeding. We plan on charging her within the next 24 hours for hindering apprehension and some other charges,” Goldinger said.

keith jordan lambing DA Expects To File Charges Against Man, Mother In Butler Boys Death

(Photo Courtesy: Butler County Jail)

Investigators say Lambing had been watching Bentley Tuesday morning at the Super 8 Motel in Butler, where he and the boy’s mother had been living.

Lambing is not Bentley’s father, but he and the boy’s mother have a 4-month-old child together. The mother was at work Tuesday morning.

Police say Lambing called his mother that morning saying Bentley had a medical issue. Herold called 911, but the boy later died at Butler Memorial Hospital.

kristen herold DA Expects To File Charges Against Man, Mother In Butler Boys Death

(Photo Courtesy: Butler County Jail)

The coroner ruled the boy’s death as a homicide. The child had been beaten, burned and ultimately bled to death.

Lambing and his mother were found in an abandoned house in Butler around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Goldinger said police were surprised to find them together.

