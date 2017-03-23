Emergency Crews Called To Route 30 Pedestrian Accident

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Emergency crews have been called to a pedestrian accident in Westmoreland County.
According to emergency dispatchers, the accident happened along Route 30 in Hempfield Township around 8 a.m.
Initial reports indicated a pickup truck struck multiple people who were putting up signs near Everglade Road.
No other information has been released at this time.
