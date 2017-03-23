Emergency Crews Called To Route 30 Pedestrian Accident

EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
March 23, 2017 8:37 AM
Filed Under: Hempfield Township, Ross Guidotti, Route 30

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Emergency crews have been called to a pedestrian accident in Westmoreland County.

According to emergency dispatchers, the accident happened along Route 30 in Hempfield Township around 8 a.m.

Initial reports indicated a pickup truck struck multiple people who were putting up signs near Everglade Road.

No other information has been released at this time.

