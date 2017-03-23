Firearms Inside Vehicle Prompted Police Response At CCAC

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police swarmed Community College of Allegheny County on Thursday.
Around 9 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported in a reserved parking area. There appeared to be firearms inside.
Pittsburgh police and bomb squad were called in as a precaution. The college remained open and alerts were sent out via social media.
Police located the owner, and found that the owner is in his legal rights to have the firearms, and no malicious activity was intended.
No charges will be filed.