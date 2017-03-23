Homewood Club Raided By Police Following 2 Homicides Over The Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Police SWAT Team raided the New Brotherhood Motorcycle Club in Homewood just as the club announced it’s shutting its doors.

Detectives are going through evidence they confiscated from the club. Police said the evidence they were looking for is not related to two homicides connected to the business over the weekend.

However, it was the investigation into those killings that led detectives to the club in the first place.

The green building sits at the intersection of Kelly Street and Brushton Avenue.

Detectives carried out several boxes of evidence and reported finding guns and drugs inside. Details on the number and type are not being released.

Police said a man and a woman who were inside at the time of the raid are being detained.

On Saturday, 33-year-old Michael Leonard was shot and killed after he left the club, while sitting in his car in the 1000 block of Blackadore Street.

On Sunday, 20-year-old Sean Lyons was shot and killed inside of the club.

Thuraday morning, the club faxed an announcement to KDKA that reads in part:

“The New Brotherhood Motorcycle Club organization would like to send the deepest regrets and sympathies out to the young man family that passed away in our clubhouse and the young man who lost his life prior to leaving our clubhouse last weekend.”

The statement goes on to read:

“Effective immediately New Brotherhood MC will be shutting down our clubhouse permanently and in the future we will no longer be holding any late night after hours functions.”

Police are still actively investigating both killings and hoping witnesses will come forward.

So far, there are no suspects.

Police are not sure if those people who are being detained will face any charges.