Man In Critical Condition After Home Invasion Shooting

March 23, 2017 2:13 PM
Filed Under: Lincoln-Lemington, Paulson Avenue

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Lincoln-Lemington.

Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 1300 block of Paulson Avenue for a reported home invasion.

Upon arrival, police discovered a 27-year-old male in front of the residence with at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

Investigators believe the victim was on the second floor of the home when a suspect broke in and opened fire.

The suspect fled the scene of the crime, and the victim walked out to the front porch and collapsed.

No further information has been released.

