Man Ordered To Stand Trial In Shooting Death Of Niece

RANKIN, Pa. (AP) – A western Pennsylvania man has been ordered to stand trial in the death of his niece, whose body was found in an abandoned garage near Pittsburgh.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that an Allegheny County judge on Wednesday ordered 38-year-old Kalvin Stewart of Rankin held for trial on charges including criminal homicide, reckless burning, evidence-tampering, and abuse of a corpse.
Prosecutors allege that he killed 29-year-old India Stewart of Pitcairn, who was found dead Jan. 14 in an abandoned garage in Braddock with a gunshot wound.
Officials said he was charged in October with assault and harassment of the victim, who obtained a protection-from-abuse order, but the charges were later withdrawn.
Court documents don’t list an attorney and a listed number for the defendant couldn’t be found Wednesday.
