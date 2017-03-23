EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Sheriff: Family Kept Decomposing Body Of Vietnam Veteran In Home, Took Benefits

March 23, 2017 7:56 AM
Filed Under: Brian Sorohan, Ohio, Stacy Sorohan

WAINWRIGHT, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio sheriff says deputies have found a family living with a Vietnam veteran’s decomposing body and stealing his benefits.

Investigators say they think the 71-year-old had been dead for several months.

The Tuscarawas County sheriff said Wednesday deputies checked on the man after being told he was living in a home with the family and had not been seen lately.

Deputies say they found the man’s body Tuesday and they have video footage of one of the residents making withdrawals using his Social Security benefits card.

Authorities have charged Brian Sorohan and Stacy Sorohan with abuse of a corpse and theft of a credit card. Their 18-year-old daughter was charged with abuse of a corpse.

There are no court records indicating whether they have an attorney to speak for them or home telephone listings so they can be contacted.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia