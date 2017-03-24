EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
4 Environmental Groups Suing ATI Over Harrison Plant Pollution

March 24, 2017 6:42 AM By Lisa Washington
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A battle over air pollution could land a local steel producer in federal court.

According to a Tribune-Review report, four environmental groups filed notice of their intent to sue Allegheny Technologies Inc. over the company’s Harrison Township mill.

The groups include, the Clean Air Council, Group Against Smog and Pollution, Penn-Environment and Environmental Integrity Project.

The lawsuit comes after an increase in the pollution limit in a new permit.

However, the Allegheny County Health Department says the plant is not violating any federal clean air standards.

The groups claim that two electric arc furnaces exceed the legal limit for nitrogen oxide, sulfur oxides, soot and carbon monoxide.

The furnaces produce specialty steel products in an older section of the plant.

While a health department employee admits the plant is a source of pollution, the furnaces aren’t the biggest source of pollutants at the plant.

The pollution limits for the furnaces were set back in 2002 when they were installed.

  1. Foghorn Tom (@foghorntom) says:
    March 24, 2017 at 6:55 AM

    Treehuggers attacking a company that provides good, union jobs. Who says liberals never eat their own?

