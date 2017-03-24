Mother Of Man Suspected In Child’s Death Charged With Hindering Apprehension

BUTLER (KDKA) – The mother of a man suspected in the death of a 4-year-old Butler boy is now officially charged in the incident.

Friday morning, the Butler Township Police Department announced Kristen Herold is facing charges of hindering apprehension, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.

She has been arraigned and given a $200,000 bond.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Herold is the mother of 20-year-old Keith Jordan Lambing, who authorities expect to charge with criminal homicide in the death of 4-year-old Bentley Miller.

Investigators say Lambing had been watching Bentley Tuesday morning at the Super 8 Motel in Butler, where he and the boy’s mother had been living.

Police say Lambing called his mother that morning saying Bentley had a medical issue.

Officers allege Herold attempted transported the 4-year-old from the Super 8 Motel to his father’s home, all while the child was bleeding excessively. She did not attempt to contact emergency services until the child became unresponsive.

The boy was pronounced dead at Butler Memorial Hospital.

The coroner ruled the boy’s death as a homicide. The child had been beaten, burned and ultimately bled to death.

Lambing and his mother were found together in an abandoned house in Butler.