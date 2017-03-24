Comcast Paying Tribute To Military & Their Families

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The largest broadcasting and cable television company in the world is paying tribute to another large organization – the military.

Comcast says it recognizes that military service is challenging not only to the deployed, but also to family left behind. The cable company has made a commitment to make a difference.

In 2015, Carol Eggert, the senior vice president for military and veterans affairs at Comcast, said the company vowed to hire 10,000 members of the military community by the end of 2017. Comcast also agreed to take care of their families while they are deployed.

“We check on his family, we have incredible benefits. We make up the difference in the salary, so should they make less money in the military than at Comcast, we will close the gap with the idea that families should not suffer because someone is serving the nation,” Eggert said.

At the breakfast and employee support of the Guard and Reserve program at the Comcast facility in North Fayette Township, there was much pride and appreciation as explained by Brigade Commander Col. Ros Gammon IV.

“I think it’s great. One of the things for us is readiness. Our soldiers have to be ready and when our employer supports our soldiers that makes them more ready to deploy for us. It is less that they have to worry about,” Gammon said.

Nicola Batts, the wife of a reservist, a mother of six children and an employee of Comcast, knows first-hand about the commitment here.

“Through Comcast, there has been a lot of comradery with the Veterans Network Program. They promote so much support to our vets with the company and the local community. So, it is like a home away from home,” she said.

Comcast’s commitment to the military community has been recognized with a number of awards.

