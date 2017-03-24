Exhibit Honoring Pittsburgh War Contributions To Visit 18 Museums

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — From the LST vessels of D-Day to the Bantam Jeep of Butler, Heinz History Center celebrated Pittsburgh war contributions a couple years back with an exhibit called “World War II, We Can Do It.” A scaled down version will travel to 18 Museum partners in the next three years.

“Many of those partners have some pretty peculiar spaces,” says History Center president Andy Masich. “They could be hundred-year-old houses that have been converted into a museum. Or they could be a warehouse.”

Masich says the exhibit will travel from Erie County to West Virginia, and points in between. The first stop, in late April, is a remodeled train station: the Beaver Area Heritage Museum.

“It’s going to fit very well inside our space, and still have room for some of our artifacts that we have from world war II,” says Heritage Museum president Diana Neel. “So we’re really excited.”

The National Road tavern housing the Fayette County Historical Society will host the collection in May of next year, featuring a prominent general.

“George C. Marshall, throughout his life, remembered Uniontown, his growing up years there,” says the Historical Society’s Christine Buckelew. “And we do honor him.”

91-year-old Emily Drake joined the Army Air Corps in 1944. She’s a in favor of the travelling exhibit.

“I think this is a good idea, especially with the Women’s Army Corps. So many people don’t even remember there was an all-women’s army. It was very thrilling, and I was happy to be a part of it.”