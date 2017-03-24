Furry Tails: Godric & Shilow Are Waiting For A Forever Home

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Godric

Animal Friends

Found as a stray, Godric can’t wait to finally find his forever home! He would make a great house cat and companion to you and your family!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

This handsome gray tabby was found as a stray by a Good Samaritan. Unfortunately, she could not keep him, but thankfully, she brought him to Animal Friends! Godric arrived a bit underweight, but he has filled out and has no other medical problems! Godric is great with his litterbox and absolutely loves to be petted – as long as it is on his terms. Getting better with people each day, Godric would love to become a great house cat and might even be willing to take care of some mice for you! If you are looking for a cool cat like Godric, stop by Animal Friends today!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7002. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Shilow

Orphans of the Storm

Shilow is a shy kitty looking for a forever home that will help her build her confidence! She needs a patient family with big hearts, and other cats.

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Hi, my name is Shilow! I’m 2-1/2-years-old. I came with three other kittens to a cat spay/neuter clinic two years ago. We were just going to be returned to the trailer park that we came from to live a life outside, but the volunteers who were helping at the clinic did not want that to happen to us so they brought us to Orphans so we could be adopted into loving forever homes. At this time, I’m staying in a foster home.

I can be shy but being around other cats brings me out of my shell and gives me confidence, so I would need to be adopted into to a home that has other felines, with a gentle, patient family who has experience with cats. I like to sleep on my foster mom’s bed, lying with the other cats. I will let you pet and love me, but I’m still getting used to being picked up.

Because Shilow is a long-term orphan, her adoption fee, to an approved home, is paid by generous donors.

To find out more about how to adopt Shilow, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

