House Republicans Withdraw Health Care Bill

WASHINGTON (KDKA/AP) – Speaker Paul Ryan has abruptly pulled the Republicans’ troubled health care overhaul off the House floor.

The decision was a humiliating setback for President Donald Trump and congressional leaders.

The bill had appeared all but certain to be defeated Friday. The roll call was on track to occur in about an hour.

The measure has been a top GOP priority and was the party’s first major legislative effort since it took control of both the White House and Congress in January.

The legislation would repeal much of former President Barack Obama’s 2010 health care law, including its requirement that people buy policies.out a vote, according to Ryan spokeswoman AshLee Strong. Just a day earlier, Trump had demanded a House vote and said if the measure lost, he would move on to other issues.

Shortly after the bill was pulled, President Donald Trump announced the bill fell short because it lacked support from Democrats.

Trump made his first comments about the failure of a signature legislative item Friday in the Oval Office.

Trump told reporters “we were very close” and tried to blame Democrats, through Republicans control both the House and the Senate.

He also predicted the Affordable Care Act would soon implode, forcing Democrats to join the Republicans at the negotiating table.

Sen. Bob Casey, of Pennsylvania, released this statement on the pulling of the bill:

“TrumpCare wasn’t pulled down in the House of Representatives for lack of horse-trading among Congressional Republicans, but it failed today because Pennsylvanians and millions of Americans rallied and exposed this scheme for what it was: a massive tax cut for the wealthiest at the expense of middle class families, seniors and individuals with disabilities. It’s time for Congressional Republicans to get serious about health care, end this obsession with repealing the Affordable Care Act and work in a bipartisan way to keep what’s working in health care and fix what isn’t. If Congress comes together, then we can lower the costs of health care for middle class families, make prescription drugs more affordable and keep our promises to seniors and individuals with disabilities.”

