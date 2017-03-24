EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Judgment Against Pittsburgh Athletic Association Executed, Doors Locked

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Treasurer has announced that the Allegheny County Sheriff executed a judgement against the Pittsburgh Athletic Association.

The doors to the building, located at 4215 Fifth Avenue, were locked Friday morning.

According to a press release, this was due to a failure to pay the Allegheny County Alcoholic Beverage Tax and Hotel Occupancy Tax.

“Someone at this prestigious organization made a conscious decision to collect drink tax and failed to remit those funds that were paid by members and guests of the club; the misappropriation of these funds is a direct violation of the law”, said Treasurer John K. Weinstein.

On Sept. 22, 2016, the Treasurer obtained a judgment against the athletic association for failure to file returns and pay the Alcoholic Beverage Tax in the amount of $48,610.34 and the Hotel Occupancy Tax in the amount of $7,838.96.

