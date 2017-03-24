EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Mom Of 2-Year-Old Killed In Fire Was At Nearby Bus Stop During Blaze

March 24, 2017 11:14 AM
Filed Under: Maryland

BALTIMORE (KDKA) – The mother of a two-year-old who died in a Maryland house fire had just left the house to pick up her six-year-old when flames broke out.

CBS Baltimore reports Emily Brown left her Taneytown home around 3:30 p.m. to pick up her son from the nearby bus stop. When she returned, her four-year-old stopped her at the door and told her there was a fire in the attic.

Brown attempted to run upstairs, but the smoke and heat made it impossible.

She called 911 and firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in about 30 minutes.

The unresponsive child was located inside her crib. Despite efforts, she could not be revived due to her injuries.

A smoke alarm was found on the second floor of the home during the investigation.

