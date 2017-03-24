EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

One Dog Dead In Jeannette House Fire

March 24, 2017 1:15 PM
Filed Under: Chestnut Street, Jeannette

JEANNETTE (KDKA) — A home was significantly damaged by fire in Jeannette Friday morning.

Crews responded the fire in the 300 block of Chestnut Street around 10:30 a.m.

Family members say the woman who lives there had just been admitted to the hospital and relatives were staying there while she was away.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Everyone made it out safely, but one of the two dogs inside perished.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia