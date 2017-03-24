One Dog Dead In Jeannette House Fire

JEANNETTE (KDKA) — A home was significantly damaged by fire in Jeannette Friday morning.
Crews responded the fire in the 300 block of Chestnut Street around 10:30 a.m.
Family members say the woman who lives there had just been admitted to the hospital and relatives were staying there while she was away.
Everyone made it out safely, but one of the two dogs inside perished.
There is no word on what caused the fire.