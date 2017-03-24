Reaction Mixed To Withdrawal Of GOP’s Health Care Bill

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The future is unclear for the health care bill and now the American people are left wondering what’s next?

Some local leaders, like Congressman Tim Murphy, are disappointed with what took place in Washington Friday.

“I suspect, soon, if we don’t get another bite at this, people will be complaining in a few months why are my insurance rates going through the roof,” Congressman Murphy said.

Congressman Murphy just got back from Washington D.C. when KDKA caught up with him at the Pittsburgh Airport Marriott for a fundraising event.

“At the end, couldn’t get a single Democrat vote and couldn’t get some of the Republican votes to do this. So what the president said is, ‘That’s it. I’ll hold off on this now, and now we have to see the consequences of maintaining Obamacare,’” Murphy said.

Rep. Keith Rothfus, of Pennsylvania, said in a statement, in part:

“Obamacare is a disaster and continues to wreak havoc on patients and their doctors. We must make sure our most vulnerable get the care they need without the middle class being crushed by skyrocketing costs and dwindling options.”

However, others don’t see it the same way.

Democratic Sen. Bob Casey, of Pennsylvania, released a statement after the bill as withdrawn. It reads in part:

“TrumpCare wasn’t pulled down in the House of Representatives for lack of horse-trading among Congressional Republicans, but it failed today because Pennsylvanians and millions of Americans rallied and exposed this scheme for what it was: a massive tax cut for the wealthiest at the expense of middle class families, seniors and individuals with disabilities.”

“I see it as a win for democracy. I think this was about what the American people wanted. What the constituents wanted, and I think the representatives did a great job of actually carrying through on that,” Obamacare supporter, Emily Skopov, said.

Andrew Simpson, an assistant professor of history at Duquesne University, weighed in on the news.

“What this does is certainly help to provide a little political coverage for the speaker because now members are not on record as having voted for or against this particular health care bill,” Simpson said. “There are 10 essential health benefits the Affordable Care Act covers that were removed from this particular version of the bill. Things like maternity care, things like substance abuse coverage, things that are really important for people here in Western Pennsylvania.”

Simpson says even if the health care bill would have made it through the House today, he believes the future of the bill would still be unclear.

“I think, at this point, we are back to where we started,” Simpson said.