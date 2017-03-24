Senators’ Owner Upset Over Methot Injury, Calls Crosby A ‘Whiner Beyond Belief’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Ottawa Senators’ owner is lashing out after seeing one of his players suffer an injury at the hands of Sidney Crosby.

According to a TSN report, Eugene Melnyk called Crosby a “whiner” while airing his grievances during a radio interview Friday morning.

“We all know who he is, the guy is just a whiner beyond belief and you do this kind of stuff, I don’t care who you are in the league, I don’t care if you’re the number one player in the league, you should sit out a long time for this kind of crap,” Melnyk told TSN 1200.

The reason he was upset stemmed from an incident during the first period of Thursday’s 2-1 shootout win over the Penguins.

With about 5 minutes left in the period, Marc Methot carried the puck across the Penguins’ blue line. He was met with a slash to the hand by Crosby, The result was an ugly injury to Methot’s finger.

Senators’ coach Guy Boucher described Methot’s finger as being “destroyed.”

No penalty was assessed on the play.

This isn’t the first time that Melnyk has been upset after a Senators player was injured in a game against the Penguins.

Back in 2013, he launched a special investigation after Erik Karlsson’s Achilles tendon was slashed in a collision with Matt Cooke.

