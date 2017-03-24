Trump Sends Condolence Letter To Family Of Officer Hit, Killed On Freeway

CLEVELAND (AP/KDKA) – The family of a Cleveland police officer hit and killed on a freeway has received a letter of condolence from President Donald Trump.

Officer David Fahey’s mother says the family was touched by how personal the message was.

It was awesome to have David honored like that,” Jackie Ketterer said. “It was very personally written. That meant a lot to know it wasn’t just a standard letter.”

Fahey was killed on Interstate 90 in January while he was setting down flares after an earlier accident.

Authorities say the motorist arrested in the crash that killed Fahey had cocaine in his system. He’s been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

The officer’s mother tells Cleveland.com that Trump thanked her son for his service in the Navy and as a Cleveland officer.

A Cleveland police spokesman and Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association President Steve Loomis said he could not, in his 24 years as an officer, recall a President reaching out to a surviving family member of a Cleveland officer killed in the line of duty.

