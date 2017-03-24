EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Vendor Show Benefit For Young Girl Fighting Chronic GI Condition

March 24, 2017 8:01 AM
Filed Under: Benefit, D. Namuel Nurko, Milana Zatolochenko, Miracles from Heaven

PITTSBURGH (NewsRadio 1020 KDKA) – 10 year old, Milana Zatolochenko has been battling a chronic GI condition since birth.

She recently had the opportunity to meet with Dr. Samuel Nurko from the movie “Miracles from Heaven”.

They have a plan for Milana’s treatment but need to raise funds for travel costs and time away from work and home.

A benefit will be held to help Milana and her family Sunday March 26th from 1-4pm at the Alpine Hunting and Fishing Club.

There will be plenty of food and beverages along with a 50/50 raffle and a Chinese Auction featuring gifts from many great vendors.

For more details visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/378566939188503/?active_tab=about

