Woman Finds ‘Teeth’ In Tacos, Restaurant Offers Explanation

PFLUGERVILLE, Tx. (KDKA) — A woman appalled to find what appeared to be “teeth” inside her barbacoa tacos has been offered an explanation.

CBS News reports that Courtney Aguilar’s original post, which has been made private, was shared by more than 2,000 people over the weekend.

“When you order Barbacoa tacos but get teeth instead,” she wrote on Sunday, sharing an unsettling photo of the weird meat she discovered at Mexican restaurant El Rincon in Pflugerville, Texas. “I asked the server if this was teeth. She said, ‘baby teeth.’”

One person who responded to the picture wrote that the chunk looked like “an alien’s mouth.”

El Rincon responded to the post a day later:

“Barbacoa is one the few items that we buy pre-made from an approved FDA vendor and we are no longer going to buy from that vendor,” the restaurant said in a statement on Monday. “Barbacoa is cooked with different parts of the cow but mostly from the head or cheek of cattle.”

Then, on Thursday, the vendor Laxson said that the “teeth” were actually “beef lips,” which they described as “a USDA-inspected product for human consumption.”

“We admit cow lips are not the most attractive food item and can resemble teeth,” Laxson said. “Unfortunately, it made its way into this customer’s dish.”