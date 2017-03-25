WATCH: Chris Chiozza Buries Wisconsin With Three In OT

Ryan Mayer

The final game of Sweet 16 action has given us as college basketball fans pretty much all we could ever ask for in terms of late game drama. It all started with 4:15 left with Wisconsin trailing Florida by 12. The Badgers were able to close the gap down to three with just 6.4 seconds left. Senior guard Zak Showalter decided that he wanted to keep playing just a bit longer and knocked down a three to send the game into overtime.

Then, in the extra period, the Badgers were able to take a five point lead, 78-73, with just 1:40 left. The Gators weren’t done just yet. They battled back and tied the game on a Canyon Barry block of a seemingly wide open layup that then turned into a Chris Chiozza layup on the other end.

Chiozza’s dramatics weren’t done just yet. Following two Nigel Hayes free throws, the Gators trailed 83-81 with just 4 seconds left. That was plenty of time for the junior guard from Memphis, Tennessee as he delivered one of those March moments that will be remembered for some time to come.

The Gators win 84-83 and advance to the Elite Eight for the first time under coach Mike White. They’ll face South Carolina on Sunday afternoon.