Man Arrested For Highland Park Shooting

HIGHLAND PARK (KDKA) — A man was arrested after a shooting in Highland Park late Friday night.
It happened just after 11:45 p.m. at a home in the 800-block of N. Negley Avenue.
Officers responded to a report that a man had been shot. At the scene, they found a 52-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the thigh in the entryway of a home.
He was transported to UPMC Presbyterian in stable condition.
Police say the victim was arguing with a woman inside the home when he was shot by the woman’s son, 33-year-old Chad Gray.
Gray has been arrested and is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.
