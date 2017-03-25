EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Man Arrested For Highland Park Shooting

March 25, 2017 6:28 AM
Filed Under: Chad Gray, Highland Park, Shooting

HIGHLAND PARK (KDKA) — A man was arrested after a shooting in Highland Park late Friday night.

It happened just after 11:45 p.m. at a home in the 800-block of N. Negley Avenue.

Officers responded to a report that a man had been shot. At the scene, they found a 52-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the thigh in the entryway of a home.

He was transported to UPMC Presbyterian in stable condition.

Police say the victim was arguing with a woman inside the home when he was shot by the woman’s son, 33-year-old Chad Gray.

Gray has been arrested and is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia