Police Apprehend Man Wanted On Multiple Burglary Charges

SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police apprehended a man who was wanted on multiple burglary charges in Scott Township on Friday.
Bridgeville and Scott Township officers took 28-year-old Josh Petrilli, of Bridgeville, into custody on Elmbrook Lane around 3 p.m.
Six total warrants had been issued for Petrilli’s arrest between Bridgeville and the City of Pittsburgh.
According to police, Petrilli was wanted in connection to a burglary that happened on Vesper Street three weeks ago and a burglary on Josephine Street from October 2016. Police say they also believe he was involved in an attempted burglary that happened on Cook School Road last week.
Petrilli was also wanted for receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police say 412 empty stamp bags of heroin were found in Petrilli’s bedroom.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter