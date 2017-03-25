Las Vegas Strip Shut Down With Gunman On Bus

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Police say a gunman has barricaded himself inside a bus along the Las Vegas Strip, prompting a partial closure of the busy boulevard.
The standoff began after a shooting was reported Saturday on Las Vegas Boulevard in the heart of the Strip near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.
JUST IN: Man has barricaded himself on a bus in Las Vegas, police say; nearby hotel guests sheltering in place https://t.co/T5uqoA85rO pic.twitter.com/GB6DokYuMq
— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 25, 2017
A hospital spokeswoman says one person has died in the shooting and another is in fair condition.
Las Vegas Boulevard is closed between Flamingo Road and Harmon Avenue.
Police say they do not believe there are any other suspects. No further information was available.
