Las Vegas Strip Shut Down With Gunman On Bus

March 25, 2017 4:42 PM
Filed Under: Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Police say a gunman has barricaded himself inside a bus along the Las Vegas Strip, prompting a partial closure of the busy boulevard.

The standoff began after a shooting was reported Saturday on Las Vegas Boulevard in the heart of the Strip near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.

A hospital spokeswoman says one person has died in the shooting and another is in fair condition.

Las Vegas Boulevard is closed between Flamingo Road and Harmon Avenue.

Police say they do not believe there are any other suspects. No further information was available.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

