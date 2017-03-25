Authorities Seize Cocaine, Thousands In Cash From New Castle Residence

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Authorities seized drugs and thousands of dollars in cash from a New Castle residence Thursday.
New Castle police and the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Special Investigative Unit served a sealed search warrant on a home in the 300-block of Locust Street.
Inside the home, officers found approximately 7.5 grams of crack cocaine and approximately 1 lb. 3 oz. of marijuana.
Officers also seized $23,578 in cash and a digital weighing scale.
Police say 47-year-old Ernest Bester, of New Castle, has been charged with possession with the intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter