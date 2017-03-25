EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Authorities Seize Cocaine, Thousands In Cash From New Castle Residence

March 25, 2017 7:27 AM
Filed Under: Drugs Seized, Ernest Bester, Locust Street, New Castle

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Authorities seized drugs and thousands of dollars in cash from a New Castle residence Thursday.

New Castle police and the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Special Investigative Unit served a sealed search warrant on a home in the 300-block of Locust Street.

Inside the home, officers found approximately 7.5 grams of crack cocaine and approximately 1 lb. 3 oz. of marijuana.

Officers also seized $23,578 in cash and a digital weighing scale.

Police say 47-year-old Ernest Bester, of New Castle, has been charged with possession with the intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

