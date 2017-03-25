Pirates Beat Tigers 5-4

BRADENTON, Florida (Sports Radio 93-7 The Fan) – The Pirates scored 5 times on 4 hits, including a pair of homers as the Bucs beat the Tigers 5-4 Saturday in Bradenton. Adam Frazier and Austin Meadows each with solo homers in the 8th to put the Pirates ahead as Steven Brault got the win, giving up a run in four innings of relief.

“Efficient, attacked the zone, threw a lot of strikes,” Brault said. “I think the thing I liked about today is that after I gave up a big hit, I didn’t change my approach. Stayed back, stayed in my game and attacked the hitters like I want to.”

Efficiency was an issue for starter Tyler Glasnow, who could last only four innings.

“His outing today showed some development in some areas, one walk, eight strikeouts,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “Pitch efficiency was a challenge, 80 pitches in four innings. He’s learning, he’s figuring some things out. It’s fun to see.”

“This is the most I’ve learned in any baseball setting, in any season,” Glasnow said. “It’s been like a month and I’ve taken in so much information. There are so many guys here who have stuff to teach you. I’m just super-excited I can even stay this long. It’s been an awesome experience.”

The 23-year-old has pitched 14 and a third innings this Spring, giving up nine earned runs with 19 hits allowed, 23 strikeouts and six walks.

“It’s not like I wasn’t open to learning stuff, but I think I didn’t know much about my body or about myself and I was like ‘I’m just going to go out and do what I gotta do’,” Glasnow said. “I think this Spring I’ve gotten in a good place mentally and a good place physically. Ray is an unbelievable pitching coach, I’ve learned so much from him and the other guys too. This year I feel different than my last couple of years. I feel like I’m pitching and not throwing.”

Hurdle said it continues to be a competition for the fifth starter as no one has created any separation.

“They’ve all competed,” Hurdle said. “We have our own thoughts and our own measurements that we will use. The good part is that we have depth and they know it. There’s going to be a couple of happy guys and a couple who are going to have to regroup and battle.”

Gregory Polanco Injured

A day after catcher Chris Stewart suffered a groin injury, left fielder Gregory Polanco was pulled from the Pirates line-up Saturday with left shoulder discomfort. Polanco said he hurt it during a throw Thursday against the Red Sox in his first game back from the World Baseball Classic. Polanco said it’s precautionary and that they want to take care of it now before the season starts. The 25-year-old is listed by the team as day-to-day.

Stewart “optimistic” about Opening Day

Catcher Chris Stewart had a MRI on his injured groin and is optimistic about being on the roster Opening Day. Stewart is going through treatments, as it is an injury that requires rest. Stewart says he injured it running to first in his final at bat on Friday. The veteran believes he needs to get in a game or two more in Spring Training, but has had enough work leading up to be ready for the season.

Harrison/McCutchen return

Josh Harrison and Andrew McCutchen played in their first game back from winning the World Baseball Classic with team USA manager Jim Leyland watching. They combined to go 0 for 6. Neither are in the lineup Sunday, John Jaso in right and Gift Ngoepe at second.