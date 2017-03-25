EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Pitcairn Police Warn Residents About Phone Scam

March 25, 2017 1:54 PM
Filed Under: Phone Scam, Pitcairn

PITCAIRN (KDKA) — Pitcairn police want to warn residents about a recent phone scam.

According to police, the caller claims to be with Pitcairn Electric.

Further details about the scam were not provided.

Police say if you receive a call, you should hang up and call the Borough Office at (412) 372-6500 to verify the call.

If you receive a call outside of normal business hours, call (412) 856-1111 to file a police report.

