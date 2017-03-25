Pitcairn Police Warn Residents About Phone Scam

PITCAIRN (KDKA) — Pitcairn police want to warn residents about a recent phone scam.
According to police, the caller claims to be with Pitcairn Electric.
Further details about the scam were not provided.
Police say if you receive a call, you should hang up and call the Borough Office at (412) 372-6500 to verify the call.
If you receive a call outside of normal business hours, call (412) 856-1111 to file a police report.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter