Two People Shot In Mt. Washington

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday in Mt. Washington.
Around 4 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Craighead and Edgemont streets.
Upon arrival, two men were found shot. One of the victims was shot in the elbow, the other was shot multiple times in the abdomen.
The injuries are not believed to be life threatening. Both males are in their early 20s.
Investigators believe that several shots were fired from a SUV that drove up Craighead Street as the two victims were walking.