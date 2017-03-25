EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
48 Arrested In West Virginia Drug Bust In Eastern Panhandle

March 25, 2017 12:12 PM
Filed Under: Drug Bust, Heroin, West Virginia

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia authorities say 48 people were arrested in a drug bust that dismantled a heroin trafficking network in the Eastern Panhandle.

The Journal reports that the drug trafficking network spanned across the Eastern Panhandle and surrounding states. The arrests were announced Friday by the Eastern Panhandle Drug & Violent Crime Task Force.

Prosecutors in Jefferson and Berkeley counties say the arrests began early Friday. They say the task force continues to follow up on the investigation.

Jefferson County Prosecutor Matthew L. Harvey says the drugs were coming from Baltimore and being distributed by the area drug ring.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

