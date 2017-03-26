EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Police: Driver Intentionally Hit Vehicles On I-70 After Smoking Crack

March 26, 2017 6:55 AM
Filed Under: I-70, Sedrick Holman, Smoking Crack, Somerset Township, Washington County

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police have arrested a man who crashed into several vehicles in Somerset Township after allegedly smoking crack Saturday night.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. on I-70.

State police say 44-year-old Sedrick Holman, of Connellsville, was driving westbound after smoking crack.

According to police, the drugs made Holman “paranoid,” and he intentionally hit several vehicles on the interstate before he crashed his vehicle.

Holman was arrested for DUI, reckless endangerment and causing or risking a catastrophe.

Thirty-six-year-old Ashley Dills, of Connellsville, was a passenger in the car at the time.

State police say Dills was found to be in possession of heroin and other drug paraphernalia. She was also placed under arrest.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia