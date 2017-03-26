Police: Driver Intentionally Hit Vehicles On I-70 After Smoking Crack

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police have arrested a man who crashed into several vehicles in Somerset Township after allegedly smoking crack Saturday night.
It happened around 7:45 p.m. on I-70.
State police say 44-year-old Sedrick Holman, of Connellsville, was driving westbound after smoking crack.
According to police, the drugs made Holman “paranoid,” and he intentionally hit several vehicles on the interstate before he crashed his vehicle.
Holman was arrested for DUI, reckless endangerment and causing or risking a catastrophe.
Thirty-six-year-old Ashley Dills, of Connellsville, was a passenger in the car at the time.
State police say Dills was found to be in possession of heroin and other drug paraphernalia. She was also placed under arrest.
