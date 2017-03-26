24-Year-Old Killed In Canonsburg Crash

CANONSBURG (KDKA) — A man died after crashing his car in Canonsburg early Sunday morning.
It happened around 12:05 a.m. on Chartiers Run Road in Chartiers Township.
According to the Washington County coroner, 24-year-old Shawn Kroesen, of McDonald, Pa., was driving northbound on the road when he lost control of his vehicle.
Kroesen drove off the road, hit an embankment, then crossed over the southbound lane. His vehicle came to a stop in a field.
The coroner says Kroesen was ejected from the vehicle in the crash. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:21 a.m.
The Chartiers Township Police Department is investigating the crash.
One Comment
You need to correct this i was there last evening shawn was a passenger in the vehicle and was ejected from the vehicle quite a distance
Shawn Kroesen was not the driver of the car. This is like fake news. get your facts right