Jury Selection To Begin In Beaver Homicide, Rape Trial

BEAVER (KDKA) — Jury selection is set to begin Monday for the trial of a man accused of raping and killing his ex-girlfriend in Beaver County.
Edward Baker Jr., 27, is charged with homicide, criminal trespass, burglary, possession of a firearm by a person not to possess and rape.
30-year-old Addaleigh Amelia Huzyak was found dead in her apartment in Beaver on June 6, 2016.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
Baker left a left a suicide note at his father’s home where he lives and a manhunt ensued.
He was found and arrested in June 7 in Clark County, Kentucky.
Baker said he wouldn’t give himself up and told officers, “Just shoot and kill me.”
Baker has been a registered sex offender since 2013 under Megan’s Law.