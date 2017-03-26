EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Jury Selection To Begin In Beaver Homicide, Rape Trial

March 26, 2017 5:47 PM
BEAVER (KDKA) — Jury selection is set to begin Monday for the trial of a man accused of raping and killing his ex-girlfriend in Beaver County.

Edward Baker Jr., 27, is charged with homicide, criminal trespass, burglary, possession of a firearm by a person not to possess and rape.

30-year-old Addaleigh Amelia Huzyak was found dead in her apartment in Beaver on June 6, 2016.

Baker left a left a suicide note at his father’s home where he lives and a manhunt ensued.

He was found and arrested in June 7 in Clark County, Kentucky.

Baker said he wouldn’t give himself up and told officers, “Just shoot and kill me.”

Baker has been a registered sex offender since 2013 under Megan’s Law.

