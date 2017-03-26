Police Chase Ends In Crash In White Oak, Several Injured

WHITE OAK (KDKA) — Several people were taken to the hospital Sunday following a crash in White Oak.
Allegheny County officials say police began chasing a stolen vehicle around 3 p.m. in McKeesport.
A short time later, the vehicle being chased was involved in a head-on crash with another vehicle in the 2000 block of Lincoln Way in White Oak.
White Oak: 2000 block Lincoln Way; Vehicle crashed head on into another vehicle; multiple patients. 2000 block of Lincoln Way closed.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) March 26, 2017
The suspect was arrested and 5-6 people were taken to area hospitals in unknown condition.
No further information was released.
