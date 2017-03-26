EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Police Chase Ends In Crash In White Oak, Several Injured

March 26, 2017 9:17 PM
Filed Under: Lincoln Way, McKeesport, White Oak

WHITE OAK (KDKA) — Several people were taken to the hospital Sunday following a crash in White Oak.

Allegheny County officials say police began chasing a stolen vehicle around 3 p.m. in McKeesport.

A short time later, the vehicle being chased was involved in a head-on crash with another vehicle in the 2000 block of Lincoln Way in White Oak.

The suspect was arrested and 5-6 people were taken to area hospitals in unknown condition.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information. 

