1 Dead, 3 Injured In Lawrence County Crash

WASHINGTON TWP. (KDKA) — One person was killed and three others were injured Sunday in a Lawrence County crash.
The collision happened around 1 p.m. along State Route 208, east of Shaw Road, in Washington Township.
State police say a Toyota Camry was traveling west on State Route 208 when the vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment and became airborne.
The driver, 37-year-old Charity Jackson, and rear passenger, 36-year-old Austin Elmore, were partially ejected from the vehicle.
Rear passenger, 5-year-old Joshua Jackson, and front passenger, 33-year-old Cleophus Jackson, were entrapped and had to be extricated by the fire department.
Cleophus Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Charity Jackson sustained severe injuries, Austin Elmore sustained moderate injuries and 5-year-old Joshua Jackson sustained minor injuries.
The accident is under investigation by state police.