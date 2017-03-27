Abby Lee Miller Quits ‘Dance Moms,’ Says She’s Tired Of Being ‘Disrespected And Used’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Abby Lee Miller is saying goodbye to “Dance Moms” with a scathing Instagram post that accuses show officials of treating women “like dirt.”
“I WILL NO LONGER TAKE PART IN DANCE MOMS,” Miller wrote, in all caps. “FOR THE PAST SIX YEARS/SEVEN SEASONS I HAVE ASKED, BEGGED, AND EVEN DEMANDED CREATIVE CREDIT FOR ALL THE IDEAS, AWARD WINNING ROUTINES, THEMES AND COSTUMING – TO NO AVAIL!”
Miller noted that she went against producers’ wishes regarding having “Where Have All The Children Gone” performed.
“I don’t have a problem working with any kid, I love children and have dedicated my life to making other people’s children successful!” she wrote. “I JUST HAVE A PROBLEM WITH BEING MANIPULATED, DISRESPECTED, AND USED – DAY IN AND DAY OUT BY MEN WHO NEVER TOOK A DANCE LESSON IN THEIR LIVES AND TREAT WOMEN LIKE DIRT!”
Miller is still awaiting sentencing in a bankruptcy fraud case.
