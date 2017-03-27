WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Colombia Angry Over Wiz Khalifa’s Visit To Pablo Escobar’s Tomb

March 27, 2017 6:26 PM
Filed Under: Colombia, Pablo Escobar, South America, Wiz Khalifa

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) – Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa is stirring controversy in the South American nation of Colombia, where he laid flowers and smoked what looks like a joint at the tomb of cocaine kingpin Pablo Escobar.

The rapper is an avid marijuana smoker and used his Instagram account to post several photos of him smoking at Escobar’s tomb in Medellin. He played a concert in the city last week.

Colombians took to social media to express outrage.

Medellin’s Mayor Federico Gutierrez called the rapper a “scoundrel.”

He suggested that instead of paying homage to Escobar, the performer should’ve brought flowers to Escobar’s thousands of victims killed during the height of Colombia’s drug violence in the late 1980s.

