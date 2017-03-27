Fiery Crash In Washington Co. Injures 5 People

CECIL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A mother and her child remain hospitalized after a fiery crash in Washington County over the weekend.

Linda Donella-Barsody and her husband were driving Sunday night near their Cecil Township home when they saw something that made them stop.

“We were coming down Chartiers Run Road… and you could see a light at the end of the road,” Donella-Barsody said. “We weren’t certain what it was, but when we got down there, we noticed there was a fire. It wasn’t a large fire at the time we got there, but by the time my husband ran across the road and other folks had stopped…”

There was a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 980 and O’Hara and Chartiers Run roads. Five people were hurt, including a woman and three children.

“They pulled the three kids out first and up the hill, and then they had trouble getting to the woman because the fire was a lot more intense,” said Donella-Barsody.

Neighbors said it is a dangerous spot, and it’s not the first time there was a serious accident at the intersection.

The injured mother and her three children were in a jeep, which is now just a burned-out shell. Two of her children were treated and released from the hospital.

Cheyenne Liebert, a co-worker of the injured mother, told KDKA-TV’s Ralph Iannotti, “The children love her, parents love her, also. She’s great with the kids. She cares about these kids, just as much as she cares about her own.”

The injured woman, who asked not to be identified, worked at Kristy’s Kiddie Day Care Center in McDonald.

“She’s a great person, she’s an even better mother, she’s a really good friend,” Liebert said. “I’ve known her since I started here.”

The woman and one of her children remain hospitalized with burns. There’s no word on the condition of the second driver who was hurt.

Cecil Township Police are investigating the crash.