Get Marty: Rundown Coraopolis Home Condemned, Woman Gets Mental Health Treatment

CORAOPOLIS (KDKA) — A horrible situation facing a Coraopolis woman has now been turned around thanks to Get Marty.

A few weeks ago, we told you about Sandra Pate.

The roof of her home had collapsed, the ceilings inside had come down, and there was no running water or gas service.

Sandra told Get Marty that she wanted out.

KDKA reached out to the Allegheny County Department of Human Services, and they immediately stepped up to help.

“A crisis is what the person defines as a crisis. So, if you’re in a situation and you define it as a crisis, for us, it’s a crisis,” said the department’s Pat Valentine.

The night our first Get Marty story aired on KDKA-TV on March 9, employees of the department rushed to Pate’s home to see if they could help.

Coraopolis Police Chief Ron Denbow convinced her to step out of her house.

Chief Denbow and others got Pate to a hospital where she received mental health treatment. The next day, her house was condemned.

KDKA is now told one of Pate’s family members from Florida has intervened. We are told they will take Sandra in and take care of her. We are also told her dog will be taken care of.

Meantime, here are two numbers for folks who may be faced with a similar situation.

The Allegheny Link: 1-866-730-2368. Experts there are available for folks in need of any sort of assistance.

Also, you can call the Resolve Crisis Network at 1-888-796-8226. It’s a resource for folks in a crisis who may have mental health needs.

If you’d like Marty to help you solve your problem, email him at GetMarty@kdka.com.

More Get Marty Reports

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter