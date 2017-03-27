Government Says Man’s Last Name Too ‘Offensive’ For License Plate

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) – A Canadian provincial government has withdrawn a man’s eponymous personalized vehicle license plate, saying Lorne Grabher’s surname is offensive to women when viewed on his car bumper.
Grabher said Friday that he put his last name on the license plate decades ago as a gift for his late father’s birthday, and says the province’s refusal to renew the plate late last year is unfair.
Grabher says the Nova Scotia government is discriminating against his name.
Letters of the law: following up on the license plate story today. Tune in at 6pm for the latest. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/atWKpJzwIb
— Kelland Sundahl (@KSundahlCTV) March 24, 2017
Transport Department spokesman Brian Taylor says while the department understands Grabher is a surname with German roots, this context isn’t available to the general public who view it.
The personalized plate program introduced in 1989 allows the province to refuse names when they’re deemed offensive, socially unacceptable and not in good taste.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
One Comment
violate the rights of the individual in order to protect the potential sensitivity of hypothetical victims. makes perfect sense in this day and age.
Political correctness run amuck. Not a bit of common sense left in government.
His wife’s request for her personalized plate was also turned down. She wanted to use her last name of BythePuusy….
But it would have been OK if his last name was GrabHis
Would you want your name on your plate if your name was Rammehard
I’ve always thought it explains a lot when you realize that government policies are dictated by the least educated and least functional residents.
The gov already tell you what you should eat, now they tell you what can you write on Plate next, is going to manage your checking account.
Political Correctness SUCKS!!!! Always has always will. People can shove their feelings where the sun don’t shine. If you’re worried about being offended you’re living on the wrong planet.
Easy; just change his name to Gotcha . . .
It’s offensive because it contains a pronoun that is gender specific.
Trump really is in the heads of lunatic left isn’t he?
As far as I know, Canada does not have a 1st Amendment. However in the U.S., car tags are also subject to “thought police”.
We certainly wouldn’t want to offend anyone would we?