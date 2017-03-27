EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest

Government Says Man’s Last Name Too ‘Offensive’ For License Plate

March 27, 2017 11:27 AM
Filed Under: canada

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) – A Canadian provincial government has withdrawn a man’s eponymous personalized vehicle license plate, saying Lorne Grabher’s surname is offensive to women when viewed on his car bumper.

Grabher said Friday that he put his last name on the license plate decades ago as a gift for his late father’s birthday, and says the province’s refusal to renew the plate late last year is unfair.

Grabher says the Nova Scotia government is discriminating against his name.

Transport Department spokesman Brian Taylor says while the department understands Grabher is a surname with German roots, this context isn’t available to the general public who view it.

The personalized plate program introduced in 1989 allows the province to refuse names when they’re deemed offensive, socially unacceptable and not in good taste.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. Margaret Meehan says:
    March 27, 2017 at 11:53 AM

    violate the rights of the individual in order to protect the potential sensitivity of hypothetical victims. makes perfect sense in this day and age.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Jerry Walton says:
    March 27, 2017 at 11:53 AM

    Political correctness run amuck. Not a bit of common sense left in government.

    Reply | Report comment
  3. Glenn M says:
    March 27, 2017 at 11:58 AM

    His wife’s request for her personalized plate was also turned down. She wanted to use her last name of BythePuusy….

    Reply | Report comment
  4. Ken Dicus says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:05 PM

    But it would have been OK if his last name was GrabHis

    Reply | Report comment
  5. Kim A Kirk says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:06 PM

    Would you want your name on your plate if your name was Rammehard

    Reply | Report comment
  6. Ken Smith says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:14 PM

    I’ve always thought it explains a lot when you realize that government policies are dictated by the least educated and least functional residents.

    Reply | Report comment
  7. NormaDat (@NDat123) says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:20 PM

    The gov already tell you what you should eat, now they tell you what can you write on Plate next, is going to manage your checking account.

    Reply | Report comment
  8. George Schimdt says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:26 PM

    Political Correctness SUCKS!!!! Always has always will. People can shove their feelings where the sun don’t shine. If you’re worried about being offended you’re living on the wrong planet.

    Reply | Report comment
  9. Bruce Harwell says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:29 PM

    Easy; just change his name to Gotcha . . .

    Reply | Report comment
  10. BigDaddyDK (@bigdaddydk) says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:46 PM

    It’s offensive because it contains a pronoun that is gender specific.

    Reply | Report comment
  11. Ledfether (@ledfether) says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:48 PM

    Trump really is in the heads of lunatic left isn’t he?

    As far as I know, Canada does not have a 1st Amendment. However in the U.S., car tags are also subject to “thought police”.

    We certainly wouldn’t want to offend anyone would we?

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia