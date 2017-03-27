EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Officers Lift Car To Rescue Pinned Woman

March 27, 2017
Upper Darby

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) – Three Upper Darby police officers and an emergency responder lifted a car off a woman who was pinned underneath.

Police say the woman was jogging on Saturday morning when she was struck by the car and became trapped.

The officers and responder lifted up the vehicle and the 38-year-old was taken to a hospital, where she’s in critical condition.

The driver remained at the scene and the accident is under investigation.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

