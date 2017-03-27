EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest

Ohio Bans Sex With Animals; Violators Could Face Jail

March 27, 2017 10:32 AM
Filed Under: Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – It’s now illegal for people in Ohio to engage in sexual conduct or related acts with animals.

The state didn’t have anti-bestiality laws until the change took effect last week.

The Dayton Daily News reports the measure gained enough votes to pass in December when it was incorporated into a bill that bars local jurisdictions from raising the minimum wage or regulating pet stores.

Offenders of the anti-bestiality provision could face up to 90 days in jail and have the animal seized and impounded. They also could be ordered to undergo psychological evaluation or counseling.

Most states have laws prohibiting sexual conduct with animals. Eight states don’t, along with Washington, D.C.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

