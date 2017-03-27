EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Pirates President Coonelly ‘Optimistic’ Kang Will Return In 2017

March 27, 2017 8:41 AM
Filed Under: Andrew McCutchen, DUI, Frank Coonelly, Jung-Ho Kang, Pittsburgh Pirates, South Korea

PITTSBURGH (NewsRadio 1020 KDKA) – Despite reports out of Korea that Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang may not play this season, the team’s president is optimistic.

According to the reports, Kang was not granted a visa to come to the United States. As a result, his status for the upcoming season is unclear.

Earlier this month, Kang received an eight-month suspended sentence following his third DUI arrest South Korea.

Pirates President Frank Coonelly says he thinks Kang will play for the Pirates this year.

“We believe once presented with all the information and materials, the United States government will decide that Jung Ho should be issued a work visa to travel to the United States to continue his career as a Pirate,” says Cooelly.

Coonelly adds that they have no plans to cut him, but that he cannot make any more mistakes.

“He understands when he comes back he’s got no more chances…He’s used up all of his chances, but we’re going to put our arms around him,” says Coonelly.

With Kang’s future uncertain, Pirates right fielder Andrew McCutchen says personally he hopes he is okay.

“I just hope for the best and hope he is going to alright…I’ve talked to him a little bit through text,” says McCutchen.

McCutchen adds they will miss Kang on the field, but that the Pirates “got guys that can step up and fill in that gap,” left by Kang.

Listen to the “KDKA Morning News” with Larry Richert and John Shumway weekdays from 5 to 9 a.m. on NewsRadio 1020 KDKA.

Like NewsRadio 1020 KDKA On Facebook
Follow NewsRadio 1020 KDKA On Twitter

More from KDKA Morning News
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia