Pittsburgh Tops List Of ‘Cities Where Downtown Is Making A Comeback’

March 27, 2017 2:04 PM
Filed Under: Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh, increasingly recognized as an up-and-coming city, has now garnered even more praise.

Realtor.com has placed Pittsburgh at the very top of its list: “Top 10 Cities Where Downtown Is Making a Comeback.”

What’s putting Pittsburgh’s downtown on the map?

The review gives much credit to the arts scene, as well as the boom of new restaurants.

“The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, a nonprofit art organization, renovated the theaters, bringing in a slew of concerts and touring Broadway shows. In the last decade, Pittsburgh has also constructed new performing arts centers, commissioned public art projects, and developed new urban parks.”

Nearly $8 billion in tourism revenue was brought into the Pittsburgh region.

“In the downtown “Golden Triangle,” there are rooftop bars, hipsterfied eateries, and craft breweries. The renovated Market Square Place is buzzing day and night, and there’s even an influx of experimental public art.”

Here is a list of the runner-ups:

2. Indianapolis, IN
3. Oakland, CA
4. Detroit, MI
5. Columbus, Ohio
6. Austin, TX
7. Los Angeles, CA
8. Dallas, TX
9. Chicago, IL
10. Providence, RI

  1. Rick Oskin says:
    March 27, 2017 at 2:07 PM

    wish we as citizens could afford to go to these places!

